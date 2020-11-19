Rose Hagmann

Rose M. Hagmann, 91, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice.
Rose was born on February 7, 1929, a daughter of Thomas and Minerva Billie (Williams) Carroll. She graduated from St. Patricks High School with the Class of 1946. Rose attended and graduated from Luther Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. After receiving her nursing degree, she worked in the nursery department at Luther Hospital and later moving to Sacred Heart Hospital to their nursery department.
Rose married Richard Hagmann on June 17, 1950 at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Her faith was a part of her. She showed this by being a sacristan (cleaning church linens), helping in the library at Immaculate Conception Catholic School and being a Cub Scout Leader. Rose was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards at family get togethers and traveling with her brother-in-law, Fr. Jim. Rose a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Rose is survived by her children, Rosanne Rosie Hartung, Mary (Chris) Chatham, Jean (Jerry) Sagstetter and Steve Hagmann; grandchildren, Charles Hartung, Cathy (Dean Willam) Hartung, Theresa Hartung, Kelly Hartung, Patrick (Laura) Hartung, Dan (Betsy) Chatham, David Chatham, Maria (Mike) Faulkner, Mike (Melissa) Chatham, Tom Sagstetter, Donna (Anthony) Guedea, Mark (Jessica) Sagstetter, Robert (Brandi) Sagstetter, Eric Hagmann, Hayley (Jake) Moe, Crystal (Nick) Husby and Jon (Taylor) Hagmann; great-grandchildren, Sky and Vince Willam, Anthony, Breanna and Nathon Stanford, Chandler and Afton Copeland, Lucy, Hazel, Ralph and Josie Hartung, Ella and Sophia Chatham, Zoe Faulkner, Kylie Lemke, Abigail, Rebecca and Nicholas Guedea, Eliana and Rylan Sagstetter, Stella, Penelope and Carson Moe; godchildren, Steve Kassing, Julie Hagmann and Joey Feeney; and former daughters-in-law, Kim Hagmann and Theresa Aruaga. Sister-in-law, Mary Claire Hagmann, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Marshall Johannes; husband, Richard Hagmann; son, James Hagmann; great-grandson, James Hagmann; son-in-law, Bernard Hartung; parents-in-law, Michael and Mary Hagmann; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry Hagmann, Alfred (Agnes) Hagmann, Art (Pauline) Hagmann, Norbert (Betty) Hagmann, Fr. James Hagmann, Bernice (Harold) Kassing, Eleanor (Joe) Feeney and Marie (Howard) Steubing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Eau Claire County Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or charity of donors choice.
The family wishes to thank Grace Woodlands staff and Eau Claire Mayo Hospital staff.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue in Eau Claire with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11 am, prior to the Mass. In the interest of public health, facial coverings and social distancing measures will be required at all times. The Mass will be live streamed at www.ic-ec.us. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
