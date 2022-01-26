Rose M. Johnson, 72, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire with her husband, Dale, at her side after a long fight with Sarcoidosis and Steatosis Hepatitis.
Rose was born on April 23, 1948, in Durand. She was the daughter of Sidney and Alma (Engler) Bignell. She grew up in the Arkansaw area and graduated from Durand High School in 1967. She married Dale Johnson on August 28, 1976, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. After marriage they moved to Eau Claire and raised their family.
Rose had a passion for gardening flowers and plants. She took a lot of pride in helping them grow. She would say often how much she loved how they looked and smelled. She also enjoyed camping on the weekend and spending time with friends and family.
Rose is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dale; two children, Mark of Bryan, OH, and Amanda of Minneapolis, MN; granddaughter, Chloe; five brothers, Reuben (Bev) Bignell of Baldwin, WI, Dale (Sheryl) Bignell of Menomonie, WI, Henry (Diane) Bignell and Bill (Barb) Bignell, both of Minong, WI, and Bruce Bignell of Chippewa Falls, WI; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Bob Bignell, and sister, LaVonne Konsela.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 30th, 2022. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, with visitation starting at noon until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rose’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.