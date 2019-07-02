Rose Larson

Rose Alice (Jay) Larson (95) of Prairie Farm, formerly of Rock Falls, WI, died peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Pioneer Health and Rehab in Prairie Farm, WI, with all 3 of her daughters by her side. She was born April 29, 1924 at the farm in Ladysmith, WI, a few minutes before her twin brother, Raymond. She was the daughter of Erskine and Kate (Ryan) Jay.
Growing up during the depression formed the basis of a thrifty productive life. She is known to have lived life to the fullest and led an amazing life for a woman from her era. Even with all of her accomplishments in the military, in education and in the community, her proudest moments were the simple things with her daughters and their families.
She graduated from Ladysmith High School. Rose joined the United States Navy on her 20th birthday to become a Navy W.A.V.E. during WWII. She also worked for the Resident General at the Department of Agriculture in Washington DC. She was always so proud of her service to our country.
She earned a Bachelor’s degree from the UW-Madison in Home Economics Education. She returned to Ladysmith to teach for a few years before moving on to teach at Betty Crocker Cooking schools up and down the East coast and throughout the Midwest.
On May 24, 1958 she married Everett Larson at the Congregational Church in Ladysmith, WI. They farmed near Rock Falls, WI for many years. Everett was Rose’s twin brother Raymond’s roommate at the UW-Madison and that led to the perfect introduction and courtship!
Rose returned to school and earned a Master’s degree in Reading Education. She was the Title 1 Reading Specialist for the Durand schools for about twenty-five years. She continued to further her education and completed many courses in the Doctorate program of Education.
During her free time and retirement years, Rose enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, cooking and baking, volunteering at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, and anything she could possibly do to help her girls and their families. She also loved traveling and made it to every state but Alaska.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Larson of Eau Claire, WI, Peggy (Todd) Miller of Ridgeland, WI, and Leslie (Dean) Frisle of Prairie Farm, WI; grandchildren, Keke Larson (Joshua LeCleir), Karlye Larson, Trever (Dawn) Miller, Ben Miller (Jess Kennen), Michelle (Richard) Johnson, and Allissa, Justyne and Gina Frisle; great-grandchildren, Alijah Larson, Bryce and Brayden Miller, Caitlyn and Kroy Miller, Jordan and Brady Kennen, and Mason and Mya Johnson. She is further survived by brother-in-law, Robert Larson; sister-in-law, Lillian Jay; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was honored to be known as a Grandmother to Nelson, Erika, and Jill Fossum. She was also blessed with two special Rock Falls neighbor families, Don and Georgia Wollum (Dan, Dave, Mark, Andrea) and Jerry and Diane Nolan (Michelle, Brenda, and Stephanie) who were such help and comfort to her especially when living alone for 25 years after Everett passed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Erskine and Kate (Ryan) Jay; husband, Everett (in 1989); brothers, Ken (Greta) Jay, John (Anne) Jay, Raymond Jay; sister, Kathryn (Harold) Peavey; brothers-in-law, Don (Zelda) Larson, Leslie Larson; and sisters-in-law, Erma Sturz and Jean Larson.
Memorial services will be 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Rock Creek Lutheran Church with Rev. Bethany Walker officiating. Burial with full Military Honors will be at the Rock Creek- Meridean Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. To express online condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com.