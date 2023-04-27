Rose Marie Klimeck

Rose is survived by: Children: Kenneth Klimeck, Karla-Tony Langoehr and Kalvin-Shirley Klimeck. Grandchildren: Sarah, Keri, Maryrose, Ethan, Jason and Mari. Great Grandchildren: Aidan, Kaylee, Bruce, Lyla and Amber. Sisters-in-law: Verle (Tootie) Green, Kathryn (Sue) Ingersoll, and Ethel (Pete) Green. Also survived by other family and friends.
Rose was preceded in Death by: Son: Kim Kyle Klimeck. Daughter-in-law: Jaye Klimeck, Parents: Herbert and Clara Green. Siblings: Regena-William Green, Gordon-Nettie Green, Garland Green, Lyle-Norma Green, Margaretta-Ernest Danielson and Edward (Ed) Weber. Lorenzo-Donna Green, Alethea-Leonard Wagner and Roger Green. Former Husband: Karlos Klimeck. Many other family & friends preceded Rose in death.
Rose was born and grew up on the family farm in Ludington Township near Cadott. She was baptized and confirmed from Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Rose attended Woodland Valley County School and Augusta and Cadott High Schools. Rose was married in 1951 and the family soon moved to Milwaukee where she spent the remainder of her life. Rose worked for several years and ultimately retired from Milwaukee County in 1995. Rose was a lifelong member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church for more than 50 years.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, May 1st, 2023 at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI. with Rev. George Olinske officiating.
Rose’s final resting place will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI.
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of Service 12:00 PM Monday at the Funeral Home.