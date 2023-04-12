Rose Schoen
Rose Mary Schoen, 70, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on March 21, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her husband, Peter and 3 step-children. Her passing was peaceful and pain free; her comfort now complete.
Rose was born on March 1, 1953, in Arcadia, WI to Everette and Lorretta (Korpal) Slaby. Growing up in Arcadia, Rose enjoyed small-town life along with fishing and car rides with her dad. There were memorable family vacations in both Bayfield and Chetek, WI, and out west. Graduating from Arcadia High School in 1971, Rose enjoyed participating as a wrestling cheerleader. After high school, Rose attended Western Wisconsin Technical College, graduating as a surgical technician. During these early years, Rose spent much time camping out on sandbars on the Mississippi River.
Following graduation, Rose began work as a surgical technician in St. Francis, WI for 3 years. Rose then began working at Sacred Heart Hospital in the operating room for the next 25 years.
In 1987, she met Peter Schoen working in the operating room. They married on July 19, 1991. Rose accepted Peter’s three children, Anna, Joseph, and John as her own. She was a strong force in raising them to success. Rosie was an avid sports mom. She strongly encouraged their participation and was always so proud of their accomplishments!
Rose’s list of interests was endless. She was an artist in many areas. Her creativity knew no bounds. She was a self-taught knitter and crocheter. Rose inherited the gambling and thrift saling bug, becoming the collector of many things — both traits passed along from her parents. Being outside in her summer garden, among lawn ornaments was a love of hers. Rose loved her dogs. They were a big part of her life, and no one cared for them better as they aged.
Rose’s mother and father were very important to her, as were her sister, Cynthia, and brother Gary. She visited them often. Rose stayed in especially close contact with her mom, calling her every day until she was unable to. She also loved being an aunt and great aunt — always interested in their lives, wellbeing, and successes. Most of all, she loved being a grandma to Kylo, Eli, and Liza. She spoiled them endlessly with gifts and love. Each had their own handmade baby blankets, along with other crafts of her own hand.
Rose and Peter spent the last many years as a happy “old couple.” Going out for lunch was a frequent event and Rose had her favorite spots. Scenic truck rides into the country to give her “crop reports” and check fall colors. The relationship was close and loving. Each had their opportunity as caretaker for one another during health issues faced over the last 10 years. The support and care for one another unwavering.
Rose is survived by her husband Peter, stepchildren Anna (Jovon), Joe (Sara), and John (Kristi), grandchildren Kylo, Eli, Liza, sister Cynthia, brother Gary (Betty), along with 3 nieces, 1 nephew, 4 great-nieces, 1 great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her father, Everett, and mother, Lorretta, as well as her brother-in-law Dave Schreiber.
A visitation and celebration of life with family and friends will be held from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI, 54701, on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is serving the family.
