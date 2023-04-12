Schoen, Mary.png

Rose Schoen

Rose Mary Schoen, 70, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on March 21, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her husband, Peter and 3 step-children. Her passing was peaceful and pain free; her comfort now complete.

