Rose Seeger

Rose M. (Dardine) Seeger, 65 of Baldwin, WI. Passed away February 19, 2020 at United Hospital in St Paul, MN. After a recently diagnosed heart failure.
Rose was born May 12, 1954 in New Richmond, WI to Peter W. and Helen (Jorgenson) Dardine. She graduated in 1972 from Glenwood City High School. In 1973 she married Helmer Ted E. Seeger Jr.
Together they had two children Timothy L. Seeger and Tanya K. Seeger. Rose was a stay at home mom until the kids were school age. She then began working production at Lind Shoe and later at Polaris, before retiring after 20 years with Foley United in River Falls, WI.
She enjoyed spending time with family and playing games. While at Linds she was in a bowling league. She was active in a Dart league for a few years with son Tim. Yahtzee and Uno were old favorites that she played with the kids and grandchildren throughout the years. Wheel of Fortune was her nightly must watch program. Her staycation would be a night at the casino a few times a year.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Peter W. Dardine and David L. Dardine, and sister-in-law Delores Dee P. (Licht) Dardine.
Rose is survived by special friend Raymond Lais, Children Timothy (Erin) Seeger of Hudson, WI and Tanya Seeger of Amery, WI. Inherited son Darrin Turner, Grandsons, Parker Seeger and Cole Luer. Brother, Richard (Holly) Dardine of Menomonie, WI. 7 Nieces and nephews. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Celebrant of life services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI, with Reverend Loren Teig officiating. Interment of cremains will be at a later date in the Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood City, WI. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 5 to 7.