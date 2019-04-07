Rose Tietz

Rose H. Tietz, 92, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls, WI.
She was born on August 14, 1926, in Mankato, Minnesota. Shortly thereafter, she moved with her family to Chippewa Falls. She attended McDonell Central High School in Chippewa Falls and graduated with the class of 1943.
She worked with her brother Jerome “Bud” Padrutt at Padrutt Photo Service. On June 19th, 1948, she married James Tietz at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls where they started their life together raising two children. Her husband started his own company, TJ Electric, in 1975. She was the accountant for the business until it was sold to their son Charlie in 1992 when they retired. During retirement, they loved to travel the country in their RV.
Rose is survived by her children, Charles (Diane) Tietz and Barbara (Raymond) Harling; grandchildren, Jason (Lara) Tietz, Sarah Tietz; great grandchildren, Kiana Tietz, Alexandra Tietz, Matthew Tietz, Peyten Jensen, Gabriel Jensen; great great granddaughter, Zhuri Caldwell; brother, Jerome “Bud” Padrutt; sisters, Ruth (John) Wagner and Carol Julyan.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband, James Tietz; a beloved grandchild, David Lee Harling; and brother, Arthur Padrutt.
Memorial Mass will be held at 12 p.m. (NOON) on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, with Father Justin Kizewski officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the mass in the lower level of church. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Rose’s name may be sent to the David (Davey) Lee Harling Memorial Endowment Fund at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
At 92½ years old, Rosey lived a good life; her laugh, memories, and kind heart will live within us forever.
Special Note: Please do not wear fragrances or other scented products.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. www.chippewavalleycremation.com.