TomterPhotoCrop.jpeg

Rose E. Tomter died Thursday March 23, 2023 in Woodruff, WI.

Rose was born on June 4, 1936 in Ogema, WI to Charles and Leola (Albright) Hoffeditz. Rose graduated in 1953 from Westboro High School in Ogema, WI. After graduation Rose went to Yellowstone National Park to work during the summer, then went to Cosmetology School in Eau Claire, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Tomter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you