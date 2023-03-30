Rose E. Tomter died Thursday March 23, 2023 in Woodruff, WI.
Rose was born on June 4, 1936 in Ogema, WI to Charles and Leola (Albright) Hoffeditz. Rose graduated in 1953 from Westboro High School in Ogema, WI. After graduation Rose went to Yellowstone National Park to work during the summer, then went to Cosmetology School in Eau Claire, WI.
On March 19, 1955 Rose married Harv Tomter in Eau Claire, WI. Rose worked several different jobs over the years before she returned to Yellowstone in 2007 and spent the next two summers there before retiring in 2009. Rose had a passion for gardening and loved working in her flower beds. She enjoyed listening to country music, Westerns, and spending time with her grandchildren throughout her life. During her 50 years of marriage to Harv, she spent 25 years at Carson Park watching countless games and supporting his baseball managing career with the Eau Claire Cavaliers and love of the game.
Rose is survived by; her four children, Chris (Bill), Sharon (Ed), Laura (Bill), and Wayne, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Shirley, and Dorothy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harv, brother, Fred, and parents, Leola and Charles Hoffeditz.
A memorial service will be held at 11am Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Spirit Lutheran Church with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service at the church. The burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery. Lenmark Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.lenmarkfh.com.
