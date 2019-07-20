Early Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019, the world lost a most amazing, caring and wonderful woman, Rose Marie (Avery) Turner, 75. She left this world peacefully at Eau Claire Mayo Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, following many not-so-peaceful complications beginning with a broken hip in December of 2018.
Rose was born in Sturdivant Aug. 6, 1943, to Irwin and Elnora (Burge) Avery. She grew up on Soupbone Road in the town of Irving, Wis. and attended Trout Run Church and O’Brien School. She graduated from Black River Falls High School. A few of her nicknames during school years were “Pickles,” “Rosie Posie” and “Rose Marie.”
Rose and her husband Mac have been friends and lovers for over 57 years, beginning with their engagement on Soupbone Road and marriage Feb. 29, 1964 in Black River Falls.
One of Rose’s last wishes was to tell her family and friends that she “loved them dearly.” She supported them throughout their lives with constant support and ecouragement. Her grandbabies and great grandbabies were her pride and joy. She loved family gatherings and parties, big and small. Being connected with those she cared about gave her joy and purpose. You were always welcomed with open arms at any time.
She was the life of the party and loved to dance, especially the polka! She loved helping with the flowers for all the family weddings and planning the picnics and parties. She was a very creative and crafty woman, which she passed on to both of her daughters. Her candy bar story posters were the best! She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Rose is survived and deeply missed by her lifelong friend and husband, Mac Turner, and their two children, Tia Turner and Kim (Turner) Walker. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jesse (Mandy), Justin (Janna), Brittany, Tyler and Dalton; great-grandchildren Zion, Raven, Griffin, Delaney and Domonic; her sisters Coreen (Marvin) Zeman, Florence (Dick) Bedward, Beatrice (Donny) Strittmater and Jane (Rick) Scallen; sisters-in-law Kay Turner, Ann Turner and Joyce Turner; brother-in-law Ian (Marge) Turner; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother and father, Elnora and Irwin Avery; mother-in-law Harriet Gilbertson; father-in-law Maurice Turner; brothers-in-law Marvin Zeman and Lee Turner; nephew Carl Zeman; and nieces Cami and Brenda Strittmater.
Rose had a career in accounting and administration for over 40 years, working for Hoover Co. (Minneapolis), Presto Co. (Eau Claire), 3M (St. Paul), Attorney Paul K. (Minneapolis), Breck School (Minneapolis) and Larson Co. (Eau Claire).
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us as we celebrate the life of Rose Turner.
Friends and family please feel free to bring any memories, stories, and pictures you may have of Rose Marie.
Celebration is at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 704 Kennedy Ave., Fall Creek on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.