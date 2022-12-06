Roseann Pecore, age 76 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 117 North Juneau Street, Lyndon Station with Father Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00..
Roseann was born December 12, 1945, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin the daughter of William and Hazel (Cramblit) Walker. She grew up in Eau Claire and attended schools there. In October of 1964 she married Dennis Pecore in Eau Claire. They had lived in Kenosha, Wisconsin and for the past 24 years lived in Lyndon Station. Roseann enjoyed crocheting, working in her gardens and cooking. She was also a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother spending time with her family as much as she could.
Roseann is survived by her devoted husband, Dennis; son, Brian (Angela) Pecore; daughter, Renee Pecore; siblings, Robert (Arletta) Walker, Gary (Mary) Walker, James (Joan) Walker, Richard (Vickie) Walker and Mildred (Roger) Brettingen; grandchildren, Michael Puntillo, Mathew Puntillo, Ryan (Jess) Pecore, Kathrine (Matt) Kelsey and Aaron Pecore; and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronnie and Tom and infant brother, Lawrence.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
