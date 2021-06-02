Rosella B. Nelson (Rosie), age 85, of Eau Claire, WI was called home to heaven on May 28, 2021 surrounded by family and under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Rosie was born on January 15, 1936 to Paul and Hattie (Nichols) Thalacker in Gilmanton, WI. She graduated from Eleva-Strum High School in 1954. Rosie was employed from 1954 to 1964 at Sacred Heart Hospital as a nurse's aide. In 1964 she went to work at UWEC Food Service holding several different positions. The last 15 years she spent in the Fine Arts Center. Rosie retired in 2015 after 51 years. She loved her work at UWEC and got to know a great many students and staff over those 51 years. They were all very special to her. She touched the lives of many with her cheer and smile. She treated the students as her own children. Rosie was Union President for 13 years with the AFL-CIO.
You could find Rosie every Friday and Saturday night at Fourniers Ball Room. That is where she met the love of her life, Merrol Nelson. They were married on August 1, 1959 at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Besides her work you could find Rosie outside in her flower gardens, mowing the lawn and caring for her pets. Rosie loved going to church and sang in the choir for over 20 years. In 2013 she became a member of Saving Grace Lutheran Church. Nobody ever left Rosie's home with out being fed a meal or taking home a bag of food, often both. The love she had to help anyone was shown in her caring ways and gentle spirit.
Rosie is survived by her son, Rick, of Eau Claire; stepchildren, Randy (Kathy) of Eau Claire and Marlys Freimark of Watertown, WI; sister, Jane Emerson of Eleva; stepson-in-law, Steven (Mary) Barney of Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Lois Thalacker of Eau Claire; step-grandchildren, Travis (LaShawn), Angela, Kelly (Jeff), Kim (Mac), Michelle and Stephanie (Shane); and 10 step-great-grandchildren.
Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Merrol; stepdaughter, Vicki Barney; parents, Paul and Hattie Thalacker; brother, Lyman Thalacker; sister, Elaine Hagen; brother-in-law, Vern Hagen; brother-in-law, Richard Emerson; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Irvin and Lyla Pederson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire with Pastor David J. Irgens officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.