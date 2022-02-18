Roselyn Ann (Mertes) Miller died peacefully in Rice Lake, WI, on February 14, 2022, at age 88. She was born in Eau Claire, September 27, 1933, to Earl and Rosamond (Tusken). She was preceded in death by her husband, James/Jim, who passed on December 1, 2021.
Roselyn (Roz/Mitzi) attended St. Pat’s (now Regis) High School in Eau Claire. In 1955 she married her high school sweetheart (Jim) and moved to Madison. Upon Jim’s graduation from college, they moved to the Milwaukee area where they lived (mostly in New Berlin) and raised their six children.
Upon retirement, Roz and Jim moved back to the Eau Claire area, purchasing a home outside of Cameron. Roselyn was an avid and competitive golfer, playing countless rounds at Muskego Lakes, Sioux Creek, and Turtleback (both with Jim and in women’s leagues and tournaments). She also loved fishing with her husband and spent time nearly every day on the water. She and Jim were faithful Catholics. Most precious to Roselyn was her role as a mother and grandmother. She was devoted in her love and service to her family. Her tender love, impeccable character, and uplifting smile will be missed and cherished forever.
Roselyn had three siblings: Fran (deceased) (Elaine), Mary Flynn (Ron, deceased), and Jim (deceased) (Lois).
Roselyn and Jim were parents to six wonderful children: Lynn Puia (George), Peter (Cindy), Joseph (Karen), Mary Gillespie (Keith), Michael (Susan), and James (Mary). They had twelve grandchildren: Michael, Natalie, Leanna, Ryan, Mark, Emily, Bradley, Daniel, Amanda, Stephanie, Matthew, and Eric. The great grandchildren count is at 18 and growing.
Services, including a Catholic mass, are planned for 12 noon, Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Cameron. Visitation will be at the church at 11 am. Lunch will follow service. Appleyard Funeral Home (Rice Lake) is coordinating the services.
