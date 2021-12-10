The Lord took home one of his most loving angels. Rosemary Durocher passed away peacefully at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona December 7th, 2021. Rosemary will leave an impact on this earth for a long time, as she has for the last 87 years. A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.
Rosemary enjoyed working for Oakwood Villa for 28 years in activities where her passion for music filled residents with joy. Rose had a deep faith in God, was light-hearted, humorous, and loved to laugh. Her greatest happiness was spending time with family and friends, enjoying nature, and playing and singing around the piano. Rose is survived by sons Greg (Shari), Phil (Wendy), daughters Julie (Ron), and Jill (Steve), 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Rose is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years Orlin Durocher, son Michael, and parents Frank and Frances Jellen.
Funeral Services will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Parkway, luncheon will follow. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
A private interment will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15th, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI.