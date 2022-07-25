Rosemary Ann Kruger, 76, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.

Rosemary was born August 23, 1945, to Charles and Rose (Motycka) Kucera in Chippewa Falls, WI. Rose shared 53 wonderful years with her husband, Rodney. She enjoyed the many years of babysitting and spent many years working at Dove Healthcare as a Dietary Aide. She adored spending time with all her grandchildren, thrift sale shopping, and tending to her gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosemary Kruger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you