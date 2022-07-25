Rosemary Ann Kruger, 76, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.
Rosemary was born August 23, 1945, to Charles and Rose (Motycka) Kucera in Chippewa Falls, WI. Rose shared 53 wonderful years with her husband, Rodney. She enjoyed the many years of babysitting and spent many years working at Dove Healthcare as a Dietary Aide. She adored spending time with all her grandchildren, thrift sale shopping, and tending to her gardens.
Rosemary is survived by her loving husband, Rodney Kruger, her children: Mark Kruger (Tonia Couch) of Somerset, Jenny Kruger of Mahtomedi, Travis Kruger (Trudy) of Eau Claire, Doug Kruger Patton (JoAnn) of Bowling Green, and son-in-law Curt Qualls of Louisville; her grandchildren: Stephanie, Zachary, Whitney, Maxwell and Lakelyn.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Rose Kucera, brothers: Frank Kucera, Bill Kucera, and daughter Robin Qualls.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 25, 2022, at Smith Funeral Chapel from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery at 1:15 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com
