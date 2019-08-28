Rosemary McCarthy

Rosemary “Sis” McCarthy, 93, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Sis was born on July 31, 1926 in Chippewa Falls to Rose (Fox) and Louis Greenwood. She married Don McCarthy on June 5, 1948.
Sis had two sisters, Shirley Rasmus and Janice “Jackie” Gubrud; and one brother, Jim Greenwood.
Sis went to elementary school at Notre Dame and graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1943. After graduating she earned her licensed practical nurse degree and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Don and Sis had four sons, Thomas, James, John, and Michael. She also called them her 3 apostles and an arch angel. More like four little devils.
Sis worked at Mason Shoe Office for six years in charge of Inventory Control for the factory. She also worked for the Selective Services Board for the Federal Government. Everyone had to register there when they turned eighteen. She also worked at Needle’s now known as Connell’s Supper Club.
Sis and Don owned McCarthy’s Liquor Store on Bridge Street. They also catered many weddings. They had a large fountain that served malts, sundaes, floats, and they always had two large root beer barrels to make their own root beer. They had their root beer stand at the fair from 1946 to 1984. For weddings they always made the best champagne punch.
Sis loved to golf, bowl, dance, and play cards, especially Bridge; in her younger days she was a professional tap dancer.
Sis always loved working with all the ladies and men of Notre Dame. She always called it her second home. She managed the Notre Dame McDonell hot lunch program for six years serving around 400 kids a day. She held offices including the Parish Council of Catholic Women President and the first president of the Chippewa Deanery. She served sixteen parishes at this time.
Sis and her mother were both members of the Legion Drum and Bugle Corps. Her mother played the bass drum and Sis was the majorette. They traveled the state for all conventions from Chippewa, Eau Claire, Racine, Fond du Lac, and the National Convention in Milwaukee. She started at age 15 and did this for about fifteen years.
She is survived by four sons, Thomas, James, John and Michael (Brenda Berg) McCarthy all of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Shirley Rasmus of Chippewa Falls; three grandchildren, Erin, Nicole, and Jennifer; seven great grandchildren, Josie, Eagan, Conner, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Vincent and Kelci.
Sis was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; one brother, James Greenwood; and one sister, Janice Gubrud.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 29 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28 and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of Notre Dame will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 5 p.m. both on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com