Rosemary “Rosie” O’Connell, 74 of Eau Claire (formerly from Bloomer) passed away on April 2, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Altoona after battling Alzheimer’s and Dementia for many years.
Rosie was born on December 30, 1945, in Bloomer, WI, the daughter of Vernon and Helene (Shopek) Marek. She grew up in Bloomer and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1965. On April 4, 1970, she married Ronald O’Connell at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
Rosie received her Beautician license through an apprenticeship that she maintained all her life. She worked as a waitress at Birch Point on Marshmiller Lake for several years. She worked at Cray Research which later became SGI for 15 plus years. Toward the end of her working years she worked on the front end at Mega West in Eau Claire.
The church was a big part of Rosie’s life. She served as Eucharistic Minister, reader, CCD teacher at St. Jude Catholic Church in New Auburn. Later she served in all those capacities as well as served on the PCCW at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Rosie was a long-time member of the Jim Falls Lions Club, where her passion was advocating for the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt, WI. In her spare time, she liked to clean house, listen to county music and attend concerts. She was an avid Packer fan and loved to cheer on her team. Rosie also loved spending time with her family, friends, and especially her daughter. She was and always will be remembered as a great “jokester.”
Rosie is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Ron of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Becky (Thomas) Pratt of Chippewa Falls; sister, Beverly (Marcel) Sobotta of Bloomer; brother, Skip Marek of Woodbury, MN; many nieces, nephews, friends; and her four-legged friend, “Kodi.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, and uncles.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 NOON, Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. This service will be broadcasted live on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook Page. Memorial visitation will be held from 10-11:45 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer. Burial will follow the mass at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Please note, face coverings will be required at all locations.
The family would like to thank Care Partners Assisted Living of Altoona as well as St. Croix Hospice for all of the care given to Rosie.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences online at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com