Rosemary “Rosie” M. Wright, 74, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home under the care of Mayo Clinic Health System Home Health & Hospice.
She was born in Eau Claire on June 21, 1946, a daughter of Minor and Floris (Swift) Hays. She graduated from North High School with the Class of 1964 and Fergus Falls College in 1966 with a degree in Child Psychology.
Rosie married James Wright and they were blessed with 28 wonderful years of marriage.
Rosie had worked in the food service industry, retiring from Memorial High School in 2003. She also worked and volunteered at the Eagle’s Club in Lake Hallie and was in charge of setting up the softball league every summer.
Rosie was a very active member of Peace Lutheran Church, where she taught Children’s Discovery Club with her granddaughter, Alex.
She enjoyed camping, traveling, spending time with family and setting up family games during the holidays.
In lieu of flowers, memorial requests may be directed to Wisconsin Foster Closet, c/o Hallie Eagle’s Club, 2588 Hwy 53, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or Eau Claire County Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701
Rosie is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Angie (Troy) Braaten; grandchildren, Alex Braaten, Arika Braaten, Samantha Becker, Sarah Becker, Jamie Wright and Alec Wright; great-grandson, Cameron; step-daughter, Suzanne (Mark) Becker; step-son, Tim (Jessica) Wright; and beloved twin brother, Robert Hays; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lorelie Henneman; and step-daughter, Caroline Burg.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave. in Eau Claire. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Private burial will be held in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
A fellowship luncheon and celebration of Rosie’s life will be held following the service at 3:30 p.m. at Hallie Eagle’s Club, 2588 Hwy 53, Chippewa Falls, WI.
