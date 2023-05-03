Rosemond Rothering Obituary Picture.png

Rosemond Rothering

Rosemond Bernice Rothering, 93, of Eau Claire passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 surrounded by family at Care Partners Assisted Living of Altoona, WI.

