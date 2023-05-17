Rosena Herrick
Rosena Ann (Harper) Herrick, 88 of Augusta, beloved mother of 8, grandmother of 22, great grandmother of 47, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday May 8, 2023.
Rosena Ann (Harper) Herrick, 88 of Augusta, beloved mother of 8, grandmother of 22, great grandmother of 47, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday May 8, 2023.
Rosena was born on March 22, 1935, in Eau Claire WI, daughter of Turon and Ethel (Sisco) Harper. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1953. While in high school Rosena played trumpet and was involved with the Salvation Army Church. As a young girl she worked as an aid at Luther Hospital. In 1954 she was united in marriage to Darrel Belden and to this marriage one child was born. She worked at W.H. Hobbs Supply until moving to Augusta in 1958 where she would be united in marriage to Lenard Herrick. She spent many years taking loving care of their 7 children and was a devoted mother, wife, and friend.
During her time in Augusta, she was employed by Camps Foods, Express Mart manager, and waitressed at the Hungry Hunter. Rosena did some traveling and lived in a few places, but all the roads led her back to Augusta where her heart was. In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, bowling, dancing, playing softball and umping fast pitch at the Buckhorn.
Later in life you could find her at the high school or Lions field watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren playing sports. She loved to play Bingo at the Lions Hall and go to the casinos. She was an avid Brewers fan and watched them religiously to the end. If you knew Rosena, you would have known how very big her and generous her heart was and how she never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Rosena leaves behind 4 daughters: Kim Johnson, Mary Puzio both of Eau Claire, Peggy Nelson, Melissa (Brad) Bethke, son James Herrick all of Augusta; 22 grandchildren Heather (James) Schintgen, Angela (Chris) Fitzgerald, Kristy (Brandon) Nesbitt, Tonia Herrick, Tabitha Herrick, John (Kristi) Herrick Jr., Alicia Nelson, Brian Nelson, Donald Herrick, Dona (Michael) Stensen, Jessica (Luke) Korger, Daniel Guntner, Tricia (Cory) Deilke, Theresa (Luke) Voigt, Brandson Robinson, Michael Dwight, Josh Vaningan, Casey Vaningan, Melissa Vaningan, Tory (Lindsey) Walker, Blake Bethke, and Payton Bethke. Along with 47 great grandchildren. Siblings, Jimmie (Barb) Harper of Chippewa Falls WI and Clara (Dennis) Albart of Colorado. Along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Turon Harper; brother Turon A Harper; sisters Ellen Tompkins, Dorothy (Stenseth) Rassmussen, Ethel Harper; former husbands Lenard Herrick and Darrel Belden; 3 children, John Verne Herrick Sr., Kristen Ann Eagen, and Teresa Ellen Oliver.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 11 a.m., officiated by Major Andrew and Cheryl Miller. There will also be a lunch gathering at her daughter Melissa’s following the service.
Rosena had this as a special request:
Do not mourn too long. Go on in life knowing I am “Free and at peace, I am Home at last.” United with loved ones gone before me and waiting for you all to join us. I love you all dearly.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .
