Rosetta C. Quarberg, age 83 of Arkansaw, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Advent Health in Durand with her family by her side.
Rosetta, was born on January 18, 1938, in the Town of Eau Galle, rural Dunn County. She was the daughter of Loyd and Lila (Gasteyer) Lehmann and grew up in the town of Eau Galle, attended the Halls Country School and graduated from Elmwood High School. After high school, Rosetta worked for John J. Gauvin, DDS in Menomonie for several years. Rosetta married Marlo Kaempf and together they had four children and later divorced. Rosetta worked for Huntsinger farms, Durand Canning Factory and Our Own Hardware Store for many years. In 1975, Rosetta took a job as school aide at Caddie Woodlawn Schools in Durand and worked there for 30 years until her retirement. Rosetta married Raymond I. Quarberg on August 3, 1991 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Durand where Rosetta gained three more children. In 1999, Rosetta and Ray moved to Arkansaw, where she remained the rest of her life.
Rosetta enjoyed stamping, crocheting and baking, she was known for her butter horns and buns. Most of all, Rosetta loved spending time with her family and friends.
Rosetta is survived by her children, Ronald (Joan) Kaempf of Arkansaw; Rebecca (Charles) Weber of Elmwood; Dean Kaempf of Elmwood; Janine (Brian) Ruff of Alma; Greg (Marie) of Modena and Brad (Gail) of La Crosse; 12 grandchildren, Thomas; Michael; Nathan; Kari (Isaac) and Christopher (Laura); Josh; Amber (Jamie); Elizabeth (Jerry); Nathan (Jennifer); Emily; Nicolas (Kristy) and Merideth; eight great grandchildren, Isabella; Warren; Morgan; Benjamin; Ella; Katelyn; Addison and Abigail; three sisters, Reta Stewart of Durand; Rayola (Richard) Lierman of Durand and Ruth Brenne of Baldwin; one brother, Pete (Dorothy) Lehmann of Elmwood; sister-in-law, Pat Quarberg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ray Quarberg; daughter in infancy, Beth Ann Kaempf; granddaughter in infancy, Crystal Weber; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and LaVonne Lehmann and brother-in-law, Neil Stewart.
Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
