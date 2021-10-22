Rosina "Rose" Alma (Wrightman) Treacy died peacefully at the Oakwood Health Services on Sunday, September 12, 2021 in Altoona, WI at the age of 97.
Rose is survived by her children, Mary (Jim) Ferguson, Ann (Steve) Bohrer, Michael Treacy, Pat (Ellen)Treacy, Lisa (Kevin) Kinderknecht, her sister in law Geri Wrightman, grandchildren, Gina Vartanian, Michael Treacy, Kate Treacy, Patrick (Evie) Ferguson, Ty Treacy, Emily Ferguson, Stephen (Jordan) Kinderknecht, Clare Bohrer, Maggie Treacy, Laura (Alex) Rezac, Nick Bohrer, Olivia (Nick) Haas, Charley Treacy, Patrick Treacy, & Sheila Treacy, great grandchildren, Bella, Mack, Cece, Caroline, Kinley, Mason, Kollins, Madelyn Rose, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Treacy Sr., sons Stephen M. Treacy Jr., and Tim Treacy, grandson Peter Treacy, parents Fred & Rosina Wrightman, brother Fred Wrightman Sr., nephew Fred Wrightman Jr., and niece Katie Wrightman.
Rose was born on June 16, 1924 in Sabetha, KS to Fredrick and Rosina (Tinsley) Wrightman. She graduated from The University of Minnesota in 1945 with a degree in Nursing. This was a perfect career as Rose loved taking care of others. She married Stephen Treacy Sr., on October 9th, 1948 in Sabetha, KS. They were able to celebrate 51 years together before her beloved husband passed in 2000.
Her family remembers Rose as a mother and grandmother who never knew a stranger and only saw the good in everyone she met. Rose fulfilled her desire to help others by volunteering at Odyssey Hospice for 15 years and was recognized as a Community of Hearts Award Finalist for her efforts as a volunteer. Her positive outlook on life was contagious and inspired all of those lucky enough to know her. Despite her age, Rose's energy had her always looking for an adventure as evidenced by her willingness to go tubing at age 89! We will always embrace her love of life and the legacy she leaves.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday, October 29th at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, WI with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00am and the memorial mass will be held at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rose's name to St. James the Greater Catholic Church Works of Charity at 2502 11th Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Oakwood Health Services for their warm and compassionate care they gave "Rosie" for the last 18 months. As was her way, she developed close personal relationships with the staff and residents throughout her stay. We as a family were able to witness the impact Rosie had on those caregivers during her final hours and will be forever grateful for the amazing care she received. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.