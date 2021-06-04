Roswell Julius Johnson, age 97, of Drammen Township, Eau Claire County, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born on September 16, 1923 the son of Julius and Alice (Wilson) Johnson. Roswell went on to serve his Country with honor as a soldier in the United States Army, serving as a prison guard in Germany during WW II. On February 7, 1948, Roswell was united in marriage to Marion Johnson in Osseo. To this loving union, seven children were born. Marion preceded Roswell in death on March 21, 2014. Roswell worked as a machinist at Presto in Eau Claire and also worked at McDonough Manufacturing. Even while working full time outside the home, Roswell still found time to be a full time farmer as well. He retired at the age of 74. He was a faithful member of Prince of Peace Covenant Church in rural Mondovi and a member of the VFW Post 7232 Folsom Street in Eau Claire. In 2011, Roswell made a trip of a lifetime, as he and his daughter, Brenda made the trip to Washington D.C. on the Honor Freedom Flight. Roswell was a very musically talented man with a beautiful voice and ability to play multiple musical instruments.
Roswell will be remembered and well known for his exquisite petunia gardens that would make cars stop in front of his house to admire. He also enjoyed woodworking, lighthouses and flying the American Flag at his home that he fought for. Following the loss of his wife, Marion, you could find Roswell baking pies or making lutefisk.
Roswell will be sadly missed but forever in the hearts of his entire family, which include his dear children, John Johnson; Randall (Michelle); Lori (Neal) Fleming; Lisa (Jay) Storm; Brian (Kristi); Brenda (James) Palubicki; 27 loving grandchildren; 27 precious great grandchildren; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Roswell was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marion; his daughter, Linda Tank; granddaughter, Rachel Palubicki and sister and brother in law Maeonne and John Burce.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Prince of Peace Covenant Church, S12605 State Road 37, Mondovi, WI. Burial followed by full military honors, will be immediately held after the service. A visitation for family and friends to gather and remember the life of Roswell will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel and also on Tuesday, at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service.
Please share a memory of Roswell or express your words of sympathy to comfort his family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com