Roxanne Sell (née Lokken) of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully at Heritage Court on May 15th at the age of 84.
Roxanne was born on April 29th, 1939 in Eau Claire to Margaret (Knutson) and Leonard Lokken. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1957. Roxie went to work at Union National bank where she met her husband, Donald Sell. They were united in marriage October 1, 1960 until his unexpected death in 1992. While Don was in the military, they enjoyed living in Fort Carson, Colorado until they moved back to the Eau Claire area in 1963.
She worked at First Wisconsin National Bank in the computer center processing payroll for 25 years until she retired in 1996. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with trips to Norway, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Alaska, and a couple of cruises. Roxie liked spending time with her granddaughters and watching them grow up. She served her church family at St. Matthews Lutheran Church and Peace Lutheran Church for many years on the altar guild.
Roxie is survived by her children, Rachel (Randy) Quarberg, Joel (Tracy) Sell, and Sheila (Bret) Brown; her grandchildren Ali Quarberg, Carsyn Quarberg, Emily (Christian) Schneider, Hannah (Jack) McCann, Maria Sell, Alecia Petty, Adam Brown, and Rachel Brown; two great-grandchildren, Jonah Schneider and Elle McCann; her siblings, Barbara (Jerry) Myrdal and Richard Lokken. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Joan Ganong.
Funeral service will be at Peace Lutheran Church at 501 E. Fillmore Ave., Eau Claire, WI on Thursday, May 25 at 11:30am with visitation one hour prior to the service. Internment is at Rest Haven Cemetery. Any memorials should be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research in memory of Roxie at https://www.michaeljfox.org/.
The family would like to thank Heritage Court and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care.
