Roxanne Sell (née Lokken) of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully at Heritage Court on May 15th at the age of 84.

Roxanne was born on April 29th, 1939 in Eau Claire to Margaret (Knutson) and Leonard Lokken. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1957. Roxie went to work at Union National bank where she met her husband, Donald Sell. They were united in marriage October 1, 1960 until his unexpected death in 1992. While Don was in the military, they enjoyed living in Fort Carson, Colorado until they moved back to the Eau Claire area in 1963.

