Roy Arnold Buchner (March 3, 1950-May 6, 2022) passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side. He was born in Bloomer, WI, to Aline (nee Waldbuesser) and Arnold Buchner. He was married to Nancy Jo Schindler (nee Marek); they later divorced. He married Georgia Jean Buchner (nee Stanek) on February 13, 1981.
Roy had a big personality and liked to be busy, passionately so. He farmed for most of his life on the family farm in the Town of Cooks Valley, Bloomer, WI. He later became a jack of all trades and headed up many construction projects, particularly in Birchwood, WI. He loved to hunt, play cards, spend time with family and friends, and was the unofficial unpaid head coach of the Green Bay Packers. Roy never missed an opportunity to talk to people, and generously gave of his time and expertise to ensure others were taken care of.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Georgia, and children Aaron, Laura, Brian (James Nguyen), Todd (Vicki), Jason, and Clint (Alicia Warner); grandchildren, Heather, Isaac, Carlie, Millie, Becca, Samantha, Ari, Bella, and Taylor; great-grandchildren Collin, Malania, Aspen; brothers: Gene (Laurie) and Jeff (Lori), nieces and nephews, many relatives, and a great many friends who considered him like family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Aline and Arnold.
A celebration of life will be held at The White Birch, located at 1039 State Hwy 64, on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 PM. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. He will be interned in the Bloomer Cemetery alongside his parents and grandparents at later date. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kids Hunt Free Foundation (KFHF, 31258 600th Street, Millville, MN, 55957) or to the Mayo Clinic for myeloma and amyloidosis research; online at www.mayoclinic.orgdevelopment or mailed to: Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.