Roy Hallsey

Roy H. Hallsey, 58, of Almena, WI passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System of Eau Claire.
He was born November 15, 1961 to Everett and Delores (Kranzusch) Hallsey in Seattle, Washington. Later on, Roy and his family took a train from Washington to Chicago, Illinois, then to Fox River Grove a suburb of Chicago before they moved to Stone Lake, WI. Roy graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1980.
Roy was an artist. A phenomenal one too. After high school, Roy started working on his art and began hitchhiking across the country. He was constantly reinventing himself using a variety of nom de plummes such as the American gypsy, freeborn, and eventually Friegahlieghn draco. He eventually bought a truck and camper of his own and happily lived the gypsy life. Roy worked many side jobs while traveling the states, however, he was a self-taught glass engraver and made his own business of it. He was dedicated to the freedom of the road and was a long standing member of Abate. Being a free spirit, he would go to every motorcycle rally he could, Sturgis being his favorite. At these rally’s he would engrave beer mugs, motorcycle tanks, and windshields as well as create tattoos. He also engraved glasses, doors, mirrors, windows, and even the back windows of people’s trucks. His art truly shined where ever he went. Roy was featured in biker magazines, on TV shows, and he even illustrated a book for a woman. People will most remember a guy who would sit down next to you and ask what do you like, a bird, a deer, then he would tie on his blindfold and create whatever they wanted.
He was generous, outgoing, and most of all a warrior. Roy was diagnosed with cancer in 1999. He fought a courageous battle for 20 years. In 2007, he had desperation surgery, which gave him the gift of life for another 12 years. With such an outgoing personality and friends supporting him where ever he went, Roy had a true desire to live.
Roy is survived by his sisters, June Hallsey Krause, Mary Hallsey; brother-in-law, David Talford; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded by his parents; sister, Alma Talford; nephew, David Andrew Talford.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1-4 PM at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona.
