Roy Larrabee
Roy A Larrabee, age 88 of Menomonie, WI was called home to his heavenly father on Friday May 19, 2023. He went to see his heavenly father peacefully at the Mayo Red Cedar Hospital in Menomonie, WI.
Roy Larrabee
Roy A Larrabee, age 88 of Menomonie, WI was called home to his heavenly father on Friday May 19, 2023. He went to see his heavenly father peacefully at the Mayo Red Cedar Hospital in Menomonie, WI.
He was born June 12, 1934, to the late Merle and Mable (Vasey) Larrabee. He attended Forest Center School & Louisville school. Roy graduated eighth grade and then worked on the family farm located near the Chippewa River in the Dunnsville Bottoms. In the seventies Roy went back to school and got his GED to further his education.
Family and Faith were especially important in his up bringing and he carried that through his entire life. He found a loyal friend and lifetime partner when he met Alice Lawson. Their story began when they eloped to Iowa. Her sister, Jewel Lawson and Bob Creaser married at the same ceremony. Together they were both united in marriage on August 1, 1953.
Roy had several jobs in his early years which included farming, hauling milk & construction. He found his true calling when he worked for Elmer Watland for about 10 years driving heavy equipment. In the early 1970’s Roy opened his own business. He drove a 1450 Case Bulldozer and people called him the CAT skinner because of his skillful operation of the dozer work he completed. In the fall he would drive school bus for the Menomonie Transit. After his bulldozer operations he drove a milk truck for Eau Galle Cheese. During retirement he worked for the Menomonie Recycling Center until he finally decided to fully retire in his early eighties.
His hobbies included woodworking, carpentry, singing for the church and at his kids’ weddings. Roy took his dream vacation and drove from Wisconsin to Alaska coming back through the west visiting relatives along the way. He also taught several of his Grandkids woodworking skills. Roy made wood crafts that he sold at his store called Country Crafts.
Roy is survived by his wife Alice; three sons Ron (Char) Larrabee, Tom (Sue) Larrabee, Marvin (Debra) Larrabee. He is also survived by nineteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by Merle and Mable (Vasey) Larrabee, brothers and sisters in laws Ronald, Roger and Eva Jean and Melvin and Mary Larrabee, one son Richard Larrabee, one daughter Judy Miller, grandson Joshua Drinkman and great grandson Jackson Larrabee.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Forest Center Church of the Nazarene in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Steve Crites officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Thursday May 25, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Forest Center Cemetery in the town of Spring Brook, Dunn County, WI.
A special thanks to the staff at the Mayo Red Cedar Hospital for his comfort cares and everyone that came to visit him during this time.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.