Roy Elmer Oberle, 93, of Eau Claire died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Roy was born on August 9, 1928, to Albert and Irene (Wolske) Oberle in Menomonie, WI. He grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School. He graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1958. He worked at Northern States Power Company as an electrical engineer until his retirement in 1992. Roy enjoyed spending time “UP North” with his family and friends, fishing on Lake Superior, and hunting trips out West.
Roy is survived by two daughters, Debra (Joe) Hofmann of Eau Claire and Laura (Carl) Sabelko of Eau Claire; one granddaughter, Miranda Hofmann (Brian Kopp) of Madison; two grandsons, Quintin Sabelko and Nolan Sabelko, both of Eau Claire; one sister, Susan (Dean) Lecheler of Menomonie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; his son, Paul; and four siblings, James, Jerene, Anita, Charles.
A funeral service will be held for Roy on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
“To the happy golden shore, where the faithful part no more. Where the storms of life are over, meet me there. ” (Kirkpatrick, 1885)
