Roy C. Robertson, 98, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Roy was born on December 2, 1920 to Walter and Etha (Baxter) Robertson in Eau Claire. Roy was united in marriage to Alice Norby on August 22, 1942 in Eau Claire. Together they were well traveled and saw both coasts all while on a motorcycle. Roy enjoyed being a racecar driver as well.
Roy is survived by his two children: Beverly Jean Robertson of Hawaii and Roger Roy Robertson of Eau Claire; two grandsons: Alan and Troy (Christy); six great-grandchildren: Missy, Kayla, A.J. Austin, Jessica, and Joshua; one great-great-granddaughter Mila; nephew Roger Curtis (Darlene) Peterson and son Ryan (Katie) Peterson; half-brother Larry (Pat); half-sister Ruthie; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife Alice Robertson, sister-in-law Arlene, half-sister Bonnie, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.