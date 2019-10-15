Ruby C. Aase, of Mondovi, age 100, passed away peaceful on Sunday, October, 13, 2019 at the Home Place. She was born on July 22, 1919 in Mondovi, the daughter of Carl “Charlie” and Alvina (Heike) Schultz.
Ruby graduated from Gilmanton High School. On March 19, 1939, Ruby was united in marriage to Clarence Aase at the Lutheran Church parsonage in Mondovi. To this union, two sons were born. They were able to celebrate their 77th wedding anniversary before Clarence’s death on September 10, 2016.
Ruby worked side by side with Clarence on their farm in West Bennett Valley until they moved to the City of Mondovi, where she worked for a short time at the Mondovi Hospital. Ruby and her twin sister, Ruth, worked together to document their lives. Ruby was able to write two books with pictures of the full and wonderful life she lived.
Ruby was kept busy babysitting her dear grandchildren and some of the neighborhood children. She enjoyed cooking, baking and especially sewing. Ruby not only sewed clothing for her grandchildren, she also made clothing for her granddaughter’s Barbie dolls; no patterned needed. She was a devoted grandmother and always had time for her grandchildren. Ruby loved children and patiently taught her grandchildren to read and sing before they even started school. She was always available to lend a helping hand to her family. Ruby always had a smile for you.
Ruby will be sadly missed by her sons, Galen and Audrey of Mondovi and Loren and Kathryn of Albert Lea, MN; grandchildren, Michael C. (Pam) Aase, Beth Kanthak, Kristi (Jeff) Mecikalski, Becky (Tom) Kuntz, Deanne (Andrew) Fefer, Dawn (Jeff) Messner and Bryan (Christie) Aase; great-grandchildren, Michael B., Lauren, Mercedez, Austin, Cole, Nora, Benjamin, Carson and Clara; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends both young and old.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; and siblings, Olinda Fimreite, Elmer Schultz, Irvin Schultz, Freida Nyre, Erhardt Schultz, Ella Larson and Ruth Van Brunt.
A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Ruby will be laid to rest at Riverside City Cemetery following the service. A visitation will be held at the church beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Home Place for their exceptional care of Ruby and to Heartland Hospice for your care in Ruby’s final days.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our sister, Ruby.