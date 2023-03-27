Ruby A. Christianson picture.jpeg

Ruby A. Christianson, 86, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Ruby was born on November 2, 1936, to Eugene and Crystal (Mubel) Campbell in Michigan. Ruby moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin and in 1955 graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School. She married Gerald Christianson in 1958. They divorced in 1980. Together they had three children. Ruby returned to school as a non-traditional student and graduated from the Chippewa Valley Technical College in 1983 as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She began her nursing career at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled and worked there until her retirement.

