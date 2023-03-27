Ruby A. Christianson, 86, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Ruby was born on November 2, 1936, to Eugene and Crystal (Mubel) Campbell in Michigan. Ruby moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin and in 1955 graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School. She married Gerald Christianson in 1958. They divorced in 1980. Together they had three children. Ruby returned to school as a non-traditional student and graduated from the Chippewa Valley Technical College in 1983 as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She began her nursing career at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled and worked there until her retirement.
Ruby is survived by her children, Todd Christianson (Pam), Glenn Christianson (Robbin) and Kelly Christianson; grandchildren, Sharlyn Dietrick (fiancé Nick Walbrun), Jolyn Helgeson (Jacob) and Jesse Christianson; great grandchildren, Irelyn Christianson, Natalie, Addison, and Claire Helgeson. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Clarice Campbell and many nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by her Y, mall, “Lunch Bunch” friends.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Clifford, Edward, Elmer, and Ione; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Ruby faced obstacles in her life with grace, dignity, perseverance, and no excuses. She was a strong and independent woman, making her own decisions until the very end. She passed this and her quick wit on to her children.
A private burial will be at a later date.
