Ruby Ann Jermstad, age 98, died Monday April 27, 2020 at the Dove Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
Ruby was born October 22, 1921 to William and Marie (Fischer) Riddiough at their farm home near Fennimore WI in Grant County. She married Howard “Stub” Jermstad, October 17, 1945 at the South Beef River Church in rural Osseo. It was to their union that they were blessed with three children: Martin (Linda) Jermstad of Osseo, Raymond (Carol) Jermstad of Appleton and Julie (James) Wheeler of Hilo, Hawaii.
Ruby and Howard farmed in Timber Creek and Golden Valley, in rural Osseo before moving to Osseo in 1966. They also owned and operated Stub’s Bar in Osseo from 1959 to 1973. Ruby was a receptionist at the George Markgren Chiropractic office before retiring in 1984. During her early retirement years Ruby took people for medical appointments and ran errands for so very many. Ruby was a charter member of the Osseo Hospital Home/Nursing auxiliary, an active member of the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church Women, a lifetime member and officer of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #324, and a member and officer of the Osseo Senior Citizens group. Ruby loved to golf and play cards and travel. Ruby and Howard spent many winters in Arizona before his passing in 1991.
Surviving Ruby are her children; Martin, Raymond (Carol) and Julie (James) Wheeler: five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband “Stub” Howard; her daughter-in-law Linda Jermstad, her infant grandson Zachary Jermstad; her sisters Gladys (Everett) Strahl, Wilma (Roy) Moon, Joyce (Elwood) Knutson, and a twin sister Ruth who died in infancy; brother and sisters-in-law Raymond Jermstad, Ethel (Lawrence) Alstad, Olga (Lester) Thomley.
Private services are being rendered unto the family, in accordance with the state’s current guidelines and limitations. The family is making plans for a “Celebration of Ruby’s Life” at a later time and place, this summer, yet to be determined, but will be announced.
Memorials should be directed to the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, DOVE Health Care in Osseo or to Mayo Clinic Hospice of Osseo.
