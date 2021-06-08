Ruby Miller

Ruby A. Miller, age 83, of Menomonie, WI passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Ruby was born on April 9, 1938, in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. WI to James and Alta (Gardner) Donnelly. She was raised in the Menomonie area and graduated from Dunn County Aggie in 1956.
On Nov. 3, 1956, Ruby married John Miller in Menomonie. Together they farmed in the Town of Dunn for 37 years.
Ruby enjoyed playing cards, cooking, camping, fishing, quilting, going for rides on the pontoon and especially spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Ruby is survived by John her husband of 64 years; her children, Rich Miller, Mike (Cindy) Miller, Tom (Cindy) Miller, Ron (Lisa) Miller, John Miller and Connie (Bob) Stai; grandchildren, Brook (Brett) Bauer, Steve (Brooke) Miller, Tina (Mitch) Vanasse, Jamie (Tony) Klatt, Jenna (Lonnie) Theriault, Matt Miller, Ryan Miller (Haley Chandler), Jill Miller (Brett Stroud), Sarah (Jack) Vail, Joe Stai, Kerry (Adrianne) Stai, Bill Stai, Dan Stai (Melissa Thalacker); many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rich (Joyce) Donnelly, Loyd (Karen) Donnelly; five sisters, Phyllis Alf, Val (Ken) Johnson, June Braford, Helen (Lyle) Christianson, Sue (Art) Alf; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Grace Hurlburt and Essie Donnelly.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Dahm officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in the Town of Dunn, Dunn Co. WI.
