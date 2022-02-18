Rudine R. Karczewski, age 77, of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday January 24, 2022, at her home.
She was born on January 20, 1945, to Rudolph “Ole” and Dolores (Suckow) Schleusner in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Rudine was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church. She attended Menomonie schools and graduated in 1963.
Rudine married Peter Johnson in 1964 and they resided in Portland, Oregon. They then relocated to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. They had two children, Tammy Rae and Toby Alan. Rudine worked at the Marion Hotel and the Kernel Restaurant as a waitress. After divorcing Peter Johnson, she married Ormond Karczewski in 1976. Ormond and Rudine lived in Green Bay Wisconsin for many years. They moved to Stuart Florida and resided there for four years. They moved back to Menomonie Wisconsin where they resided until their death.
She loved doing crafts which she donated to church, friends and family. Rudine also played Santa Claus for Christmas parties.
Rudine is survived by her daughter Tammy Rae (Mark) Champion; son Toby Alan Johnson; grandson Joshua (Amber) McNamara; granddaughter Crystal McNamara; great granddaughters Sophie and Mia; brothers; Billy Schleusner and Rudy (Judy) Schleusner; a sister Earlyne Young; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by husband Ormond Karczewski, parents Rudolph and Dolores Schleusner, and sister-in-law Jean Schleusner.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday February 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.