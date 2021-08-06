Bloomer Russell C. Dachel age, 73 passed away at MCHS in Bloomer on August 5, 2021. He was born July 9, 1948, in Chippewa Falls to John P. and Antoinette “Toni” (Petska) Dachel. He married Pam Culver on August 26, 1972, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer. Russ worked for Mega Foods in Eau Claire for many years and retired as the CFO. You always knew when Russ was around with his distinct laugh and huge smile. He was a hard worker and up for almost any activity. He played fast pitch softball for many years and was an avid golfer, shooting a 36 the day before he died. He also enjoyed hunting, cheering on his favorite sports team and was always willing to sit down and play a game of sheepshead. Family was most important to Russ and he loved his wife, sons and grandchildren very much. He rarely missed an activity or sporting event they were involved in. Russ will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife: Pam of Bloomer; sons: J. R. (Rebecca) Dachel of Baldwin, and J. W. (Erin) Dachel of Menomonie: sister: Judy Zwiefelhofer of Bloomer; brothers: Rod (Marilyn) Dachel and Mark (Kate) Dachel both of Bloomer; grandchildren: J.T., T.K., E.J., J.D., Hudsyn, & Charlee; numerous nieces nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Toni; brother-in-law: Larry Zwiefelhofer; sister-in-law: Debbie Josepher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Interment will be at St. Catherine’s Cemetery. Please follow CDC guidelines. Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com
