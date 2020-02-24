Russell L. Goss, 90, of Brackett, passed away peacefully at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona, where he had resided for the last few months.
Russell LaVerne Goss, son of Lloyd and Myrtle (Schreiner) Goss was born July 28, 1929, in Albany Township of Pepin County. He was raised on a farm and attended school in the township.
Russell served stateside in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and while in the army was united in marriage to Lois Paulson on August 26, 1952.
Since 1957, Russell had farmed in Brackett, in addition to driving truck for Peters Meats of Eau Claire.
Since Russ loved to work he also built, owned and operated Green Acres Trailer Court in Brackett. He established Goss Sanitation Service which he later sold to his son, in addition to operating Goss Portables well into his 80s.
Russ’s family meant the world to him. He looked forward to all their times together, especially at the family cabins on Fireside Lake in New Auburn, where they had gone for nearly 30 years.
Russ, with his wonderful sense of humor will be dearly missed by his 2 sons, Jeff (Bonnie) of Fall Creek, Butch (Cathy) of Pepin; daughter, Sue (Randy) Murray of Independence; son-in-law Steve Kruger of Fall Creek; 7 grandchildren, Amanda (David), Kassie (Derick), Nicole (Bob), Ryan (Michelle), Cari (Adam), Katie (Lane), Nathan (Danielle); 9 great grandchildren, Dylan, Emma, Edison, Hoyt, Reece, Raelyn, Jordy, Olivia and Macy. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley (Jim) Bowe of Chippewa Falls; sisters-in-law, Irene Goss of Eau Claire, Barbara (Bud) Barum of Elk Mound, Barb Paulson of Altoona; and brother-in-law, Richard Paulson of Altoona.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Lois; daughter Shari Kruger; and siblings, Wilson, Arbor, Eugene, Hank, Raymond, Lloyd Jr. and Margaret Goss.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church with Pastor Hamilton officiating and burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
