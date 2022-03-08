Russ Hunter, age 64, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, after a year’s long struggle with MS. He was born February 5, 1958, in Savanna, IL to Neal and Betty (Wilk) Hunter. He grew up in Savanna and graduated from Savanna High School in 1975.
Russ married Kathy Von Essen Aug. 27, 1976, in Savanna. Russ and family lived throughout Iowa and Wisconsin while Russ worked for Pamida Stores. Russ settled longest with his family in Dubuque, IA where they owned a Ben Franklin Crafts store. Russ had two children and six grandchildren. Russ enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog Bella, fishing at his favorite lake, and tinkering around the house. Russ always enjoyed a good laugh, and his smile will be sorely missed.
Russ is survived by his wife, Kathy of Menomonie, WI; son, Brook (Virginia) Hunter of Apple Valley, MN and daughter, Amber (Matt) Schouten of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren, Lyric, Cole, Grace, James, Clare, and Myles; mother, Betty; siblings, Barbara, Neal, Richard, and Christine.
He was preceded in death by his father Neal and his Cocker Spaniels Meggie and Lizzie.
In accordance with Russ’ wishes no services will be held, but he will be put to rest by scattering his ashes at his favorite lake. Condolences or memorials can be sent to Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.