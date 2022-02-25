It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Russell Monroe Johnson. He was a bright spark in this world and will be missed by many.
Russell was born on September 22, 1934 in Waupaca, Wisconsin to Carl and Olga (Brandt) Johnson. He attended grade school in Nelsonville and graduated from Amherst High School in 1952. He continued his education at the UW-Stevens Point and earned a degree in history. Russ went on to earn his masters degree in social work from UW-Milwaukee. On September 1, 1960, Russ married Nancy Holzmiller. During their 61-year union, they raised three children.
Throughout Russ’s career as a social worker for the State of Wisconsin, he successfully worked with other social workers and adoptive parents to advocate for the needs of adoptive families. He began his employment in Wisconsin Rapids. Then in 1967, he relocated his family to Eau Claire. After Russ retired, he helped Catholic Charities set up their adoption services. In 1997, Russ and Nancy became snowbirds spending time golfing in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Russ cared deeply about people. Reminders of his compassion still remain today. In 1982, he and five other people founded the food bank “Feed My People.” Russ also volunteered regularly for Habitat for Humanity.
He had a variety of hobbies. Not only did he enjoy building homes for others, he and Nancy built five beautiful houses for their own family over the years. Those homes, as well as his children’s homes, were furnished with many handcrafted pieces that he built. When Russ was not busy with woodworking, he could be found cheering on the Packers and the Brewers. He loved all sports! Russ was also an avid reader. Books about history and his Norwegian heritage were his favorites.
Russell is survived by his loving wife Nancy; a daughter, Elizabeth Haines (Dan) of Georgetown, Texas; two sons, Erik Johnson (Cassandra) of Coppell, Texas, and Steven Johnson of Ft. Myers, Florida. He has two grandsons, Spencer Johnson and Garrett Johnson, of Coppell, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
