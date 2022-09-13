Russell C. Rowan, 82, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Hospice.

Russell was born June 30, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Cletus and Dorothy (Ritzinger) Rowan. Russell graduated from McDonell High School in 1958, then he attended Marquette University. He worked for Lowater’s Auto Parts Store for many years.

