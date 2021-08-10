Bloomer Russell A. “J.R.” Younger, JR., age 43, passed away at his home on August 7, 2021. He arrived in the world on December 30, 1977. He worked as a welder and was a proud member of the Ironworkers Union Local 512, following in his dad’s footsteps. He was an accomplished welder; building everything from bridges to buildings from this area into Minnesota. He was truly a handyman who loved to tinker around in his workshop. He built his own drag racing snowmobile and won a few trophies – speed was fun! He enjoyed his Friday night gaming with his friends with food, drinks and target-shooting. He was loyal to a fault, honest and hardworking; willing to help anyone who needed it.
He is survived by his dad: Russell (Pam) Younger, Sr. and his mother: Rosemary (Jerry) Toth; siblings: Ray (Desiree) Younger, Bobi (Todd) Beaudette and Matt (Tina) Petska; grandpa: John Waterhouse; grandma: Lois Rufledt; nephews and nieces: Cooper and Brody Younger, Bryant and Colton Petska, Collin, Chloe and Claire Beaudette, and Abbi (Will) Steiger.
He was preceded in death by grandparents: Pee Wee and Ray Younger; Grandma: Ella Waterhouse; Grandpa: Bill Rufledt.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a visitation from 1:00 – 3:00 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rufledt Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com
To plant a tree in memory of Russell Younger, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.