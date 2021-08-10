Younger, Russell Jr. Pic.jpg

Bloomer Russell A. “J.R.” Younger, JR., age 43, passed away at his home on August 7, 2021. He arrived in the world on December 30, 1977. He worked as a welder and was a proud member of the Ironworkers Union Local 512, following in his dad’s footsteps. He was an accomplished welder; building everything from bridges to buildings from this area into Minnesota. He was truly a handyman who loved to tinker around in his workshop. He built his own drag racing snowmobile and won a few trophies – speed was fun! He enjoyed his Friday night gaming with his friends with food, drinks and target-shooting. He was loyal to a fault, honest and hardworking; willing to help anyone who needed it.

He is survived by his dad: Russell (Pam) Younger, Sr. and his mother: Rosemary (Jerry) Toth; siblings: Ray (Desiree) Younger, Bobi (Todd) Beaudette and Matt (Tina) Petska; grandpa: John Waterhouse; grandma: Lois Rufledt; nephews and nieces: Cooper and Brody Younger, Bryant and Colton Petska, Collin, Chloe and Claire Beaudette, and Abbi (Will) Steiger.

He was preceded in death by grandparents: Pee Wee and Ray Younger; Grandma: Ella Waterhouse; Grandpa: Bill Rufledt.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a visitation from 1:00 – 3:00 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rufledt Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Younger, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you