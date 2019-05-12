Ruth E. Anttila, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire, at the age of 94. This was her home for the past year. She resided in Eau Claire for the past 45 years.
Ruth is survived by her sister, June (John) Federico; her son, Robert (JoAnn) Anttila; daughters, Brenda (Ronald) Anttila Bohl and Barbara (Mark) Mueller; 7 grandchildren, Andrea (Mike) Rossi, Joshua Anttila, Brooke Anttila, Laura (Mike) McGuire, Sara (Justin) Thomson, Wesley (Karen) Mueller, and Tina (Tyler) Vick; Ruth was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Auguste and Selma Elena Hiipakka; her husband, Eugene W. Anttila; her oldest child, Bruce Anttila; and 4 brothers and a sister, Wayne Hiipakka, Helen Maninen, Walter Hiipakka, Roy Hiipakka, and Reino Hiipakka.
Ruth was born on June 11, 1924 in Ironwood, MI. She graduated from Luther L. Wright High School, Ironwood, MI. Ruth also attended St. Petersburg School of Cosmetology, St. Petersburg, FL.
Ruth was a wonderful homemaker and mother that always had a beautiful smile on her face. She was a gourmet cook and seamstress, sewing most of the clothing for her two daughters. Ruth had an artistic flair and was always knitting, crocheting or working on various crafts. She dearly enjoyed family life and friendships. Ruth was proud of her Finnish heritage and spoke fluent Finn. She enjoyed travel and went to Finland with her two daughters to meet her first cousins. Ruth also traveled with Eugene and other IGA grocery store owners. She enjoyed many other trips with family and friends.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Bear Lodge, 10415 County Highway W. Winchester, near Manitowish Waters, WI, followed by a luncheon at the Bear Lodge. The interment will follow at the family burial site in Hurley City Cemetery, Highway 51 in Hurley, WI. All family and friends are welcome to attend Ruth’s Celebration of Life.
A special thank you to all the caring, compassionate, and competent staff and administration at Care Partners Assisted Living, Eau Claire, WI, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Home Health, Palliative Care and Hospice.
Ruth will be DEARLY missed by her family, extended family, and friends.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.