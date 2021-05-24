Ruth V. Brown (nee Gabus) passed away at The Classic in Altoona, with family at bedside, on May 16, 2021, at the age of 99 years & 9 months.
Ruth was born in Eau Claire, the daughter of Louis and Lillian (Morrison) Gabus. She graduated St. Patrick’s High School, class of 1939.
Ruth was united in marriage to Roger T. Brown in February 1945 at St. Patrick’s Church.
She volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital for over 30 years. She was also a member of Lady Elks. Ruth enjoyed doing ceramics and was most proud of the porcelain dolls she made, especially the ones she made for her granddaughters.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Roger (1999); and her daughter, Susan (2019). She is also predeceased by her siblings, Helen Gabus, Lois Retallick, Margaret Baldwin, Lillian Stuve, and infant baby brother, Louis.
Ruth is survived by her children James, Barbara Carlson and Thomas (Sue); grandchildren, Lete (Danielle) Carlson, Blair (Kevin Baldauf), and Evan; great-grandson, River Carlson.
Visitation will be held from 8:30-10:30am, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 316 Fulton St. in Eau Claire, with Fr. Brian Jazdzewski celebrating the Mass. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
The family would like to say a special thank you to staff at The Classic for the kindness and love shown to their mother the past 2 years. Family also thanks St. Croix Hospice, especially Michelle, for helping make Mom comfortable.
Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice.
