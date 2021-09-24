Ruth (Helgeson) Catlin, 71, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully in her sleep from heart failure on September 19, 2021. Ruth had two surgeries but her strength couldn’t hold out against the onslaught of necessary medication she was receiving in the hospital. Ruth was a Rhinelander, WI native. She was a true social butterfly, making many lifelong friends in many locations she lived in during Jim’s military travels. Her sons were the love and passion of her life. When they arrived, they filled Ruth’s and Jim’s hearts with daily joy and love. She once did home daycare in the 1980s and some of those kids still kept in touch with her to this day. She loved her beautiful flower garden that she alone designed, and loved traveling and reading. Ruth’s high point of every year was going to the Caribbean, in part because she had a lifelong passion for swimming. She always said that she would have loved to be a nurse, which would have fit her perfectly, because of her caring and sweet nature; her smile was absolutely captivating. She’s already missed by everyone she touched but it’s certain that she’s now soaring with the angels, and doesn’t need angel training because she was already an angel on Earth. Until we meet again…. She leaves behind husband Jim, sons Tyler and Cory, sisters Mary and Josie, and many more loving relatives, friends, and past co-workers. In lieu of flowers, Ruth would have instead appreciated donations to the American Cancer Society.
