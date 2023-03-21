EPSON MFP image

Ruth Susanne Clark, 70, of Tilden, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire. 

Ruth was born on March 23, 1952, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Cris and Agnes (Dancer) Trafford. The family moved to Grand Rapids, Mich., and later moved to Battle Creek, Mich. where she spent her school years and enjoyed summers at Gun Lake. The family moved to Arlington Heights, Ill. where Ruth graduated from John Hersey High School. She attended UW-Stout majoring in Early Childhood Education, graduating in 1974. 

