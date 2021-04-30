Ruth J. Dwyer 96, of Eau Claire, formerly of Sheboygan, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation. Mother was given the utmost of loving care at life’s end, both by Augusta and St. Croix Hospice, thank you both!
Mother was born April 7, 1925 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Elmer and Frances Lange. Mother married a guy everybody called Stubby in 1942. They were happily married for 62 years. My dad never did tell me why they called him Stubby (smile).
Mother and my father worked at the Northern Center for Disabled and Handicapped of Chippewa Falls. Their jobs caring for others who could not care for themselves gave them both great pride.
Mother is on her heavenly journey to be with dad-George, daughter Mary, and son David. I believe life will be good!
Mother is survived by her son Raymond and his wife Sherry, along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private burial will take place at St. Johns Cemetery at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.