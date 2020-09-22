Ruth A Franson – Guldseth died on Friday, September 19, 2020 at H.S.H.S. St. Joseph’s Hospital. Ruth was born on June 10, 1926 to John M. and Cora A. (Knutson) Haaland in Cooperstown, N.D.
She grew up in Star Prairie, WI, Fergus Falls, MN, and attended college at Concordia College, Moorhead, MN., graduating with a BS in Philosophy, Music and Secretarial Science. She was a member of the Alpha Zeta Phi sorority.
Ruth married Oscar F. Franson on December 30, 1949, becoming an instant mom to Richard A., Judith A., and Robert L. The family was completed with Mary M., Cora J., Ronny J., Karl A. and Michael A.
Ruth taught piano lessons in Altoona from 1964 to 2000. She directed the Cherub Choir and the Junior Choir at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire from 1962 to 1967, also acting as the alternate organist. Ruth was the church organist from 1970 to 2000 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona.
Ruth was a member of the first graduating class of Ward Secretaries at Luther Hospital in 1967, and worked on the Psychiatric floor as well as the Emergency Room until her retirement in 1992. After retirement Ruth worked for the Boy Scouts of America in Eau Claire, WI, from 1992 until 2000.
On March 25, 2000 Ruth married Paul O. Guldseth, an old college sweetheart whom she had attended Concordia College with, and moved to Moorhead, MN. A severe illness brought her back to Chippewa Falls in 2019 where she was currently residing.
Ruth is survived by three sons, Robert Franson (Robin) of Rapid City S.D., Karl Franson of Eau Claire, and Michael Franson (Renee) of New Castle, DE. She is also survived by two daughters, Mary Cerutti (Brian George) of Vancouver, WA, Cora Lahn (Larry) of Eau Claire, daughter-in-law, Joni Franson (Ronny) of Eau Claire, and two ex-sons-in-law, Terry Halverson (Judy) of Fall Creek, and Robert Cerutti (Mary) of Altoona, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by her cousins Katie (Irving/Tommy) Franson and Lois (Gene) Kloss and their families.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husbands Oscar F. Franson in 1975 and Paul O. Guldseth in 2019. She was further preceded by sons Richard A. and Ronny J., daughter Judith A., and daughter-in-law Elaine Knuth (Karl) Franson, as well as her parents John and Cora, brothers Leon and Paul, and sisters Helen and Inez,
The family of Ruth Franson – Guldseth would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Wissota Health/Dove Healthcare for the excellent care and affection given their mother during her eighteen months of residence there. We are all deeply grateful to, and for, the doctors, nurses and support staff at H.S.H.S. St. Joseph’s hospital for the kindness toward family members and the extraordinary care afforded her during her stay.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home at 3209 Rudolph Road in Eau Claire at 11:00 am. Pastor Tim Stein will officiate. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:30 am until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
According to the restrictions and guidelines in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required while attending the visitation and funeral service along with practicing social distancing.