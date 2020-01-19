Ruth Gilbertson

Ruth Elaine Gilbertson, age 85, of Strum, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Ruth was born on March 4, 1934 to Fred and Anna Schumacher. After she graduated from high school, she worked at Pronto Pup as well as Shed Brown in Eau Claire. She met Theodore (Ted) Gilbertson, Jr., at Fournier’s Ballroom. They were united in marriage on October 4, 1958, in Eau Claire. She moved to the farm and became a homemaker. She loved flowers and later in life, she worked at Colby’s Florist for over 30 years.
Ruth and Ted enjoyed time spent with friends at Salisbury Lake Campground and listening to the music of Rhythm Playboys. She had a passion for old time music. She was the best cook and baker. The cookie jar in the house was always full. She cherished her family and never missed an event. She saved every newspaper clipping that would mention her family.
Ruth is survived by three sons: Michael (Brenda) Gilbertson of Whitehall, Paul (Jane) Gilbertson of Mondovi, and Tom (Janet) Gilbertson of Strum; nine grandchildren: James (Samie), Matthew (Rachel), Isaiah, Ali (Zach), Maddie (Jax), Lynsi (Justin), Lacey (Jeru), Cole and Cylie; three great grandchildren: Jaelyn, Bryce, and Stryker; sisters-in-law: Jean and Shirley Schumacher; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ted, who passed away 14 days before her; her parents; brothers: Leonard, Marvin, Lawrence, and Charles; and an infant sister, Diane.
Memorial services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 109 Elm Street, Strum with Pastor Valerian Ahles and Pastor Mike Isaacson officiating.
Friends may call from 11:00 am until the time of services at the church on Saturday.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.