Ruth Joan (Schroeder) Gonlag, 92, died peacefully Monday, March 14, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Central, SC, where she had lived for seven years. Her final steps to heaven were accompanied by her daughter Mari and a few close friends and caregivers who had attended her faithfully for many months.
Ruth was born in Porter County, Indiana, on May 17, 1929, the daughter of Harry and Thelma (Williams) Schroeder. She grew up with six brothers and sisters. She graduated from Boone Grove High School in 1947 and from UWEC in 1983.
In 1949, she married Harry Gonlag, a Navy veteran who eventually pursued medical school at Indiana University. She spent several years working as an administrative assistant and executive secretary to help support the family during her husband’s pursuit of a medical career.
Ruth is survived by her son Daniel (Alpine, CA) and daughter Mari (Central, SC), brother Paul (Sharon) Schroeder of Walkerton, IN, sister Kay (Harry) Baum of Linneus, MO, two sisters-in-law Lola (Harold) Schroeder of Donaldson, IN and Jean (Dick) Schroeder of Wanatah, IN, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Harry, her parents, and siblings Harold Schroeder, Janet Clark, Bob Schroeder and Dick Schroeder.
Ruth spent most of her adult life (1961-2015) in Eau Claire, where her husband spent his career as a family physician and pathologist. She was always involved in helping and serving others, through her church (Eau Claire Wesleyan), her neighborhood, and community organizations. For many years, she was very actively involved in teaching and ministry with the Hmong community in Eau Claire.
A local memorial service will be held Thursday, May 19, at 11 a.m. at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, 2405 Keith Street. Dan and Mari will be available to greet friends from 10:00–10:50 in the church lobby. For a complete obituary, memorial designations, or to express condolences, visit www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com.
