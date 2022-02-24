Ruth E. Hallbeck, 92, of Bayport MN, passed away February 20, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Ralph and Enid St. John, May 29,1929, in Lafayette Indiana. Ruth attended grade school in DeKalb, Illinois was confirmed in DeKalb Methodist Episcopal Church and graduated from Champaign Urbana High School in 1946. Ruth received a B.S. degree in Home Economics and Chemistry from the University of Illinois in 1950.
She married the late James R. Hallbeck in 1950, and they lived together in Eau Claire WI for 68 years before relocating to Bayport, MN. Ruth is survived by three children: Scott Hallbeck (Robin), of Hudson; Jeff Hallbeck (Diane), of Hudson; and Carolyn Pidgeon (Jim), of Red Lodge, MT. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with the seventh on the way! Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband in 2021.
Ruth enjoyed years of traveling the world with her husband, Jim. She collected innumerable artwork from Asia, the Middle East and South Pacific. Ruth and Jim enjoyed successful lives as partners, entrepreneurs and philanthropists. They often spent the last 40 years in their Hawaiian home during the winter months. Ruth was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
A private burial ceremony is planned for the Spring. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Hallbeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.