Ruth “Ruthie” Jean (Larson) Hendrikson passed away on Monday, February 28 at The Neighbors of Dunn County. Ruth was born on July 22, 1929 and was the third daughter of Roy and Beatrice (Harrington) Larson. She married Lynos “Pete” Hendrikson at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on September 11, 1950. To this union three children were born – Timothy, Peggy and Kay.
Ruth attended Menomonie High School, graduated in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1968 and received her Masters in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1972. She worked as a social worker for Dunn County and as an elementary and high school counselor for the Menomonie School District. Mom was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for 92 years where she taught Sunday School and was active on various committees. She was passionate about golf and spent countless hours in the stands cheering on the Menomonie High School and UW-Stout athletic teams. She was a loyal supporter of the Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Vikings. She took great pride in following her grandchildren in their many endeavors. Her family was of the greatest importance to her and her strength, particularly during her challenges, and “moxie” will be forever cherished.
Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Peggy (Steve) Schuknecht and Kay (Dan) Sprader; daughter-in-law Kay Hendrikson; six grandchildren Amanda Hendrikson, Samantha (Ryan) Helser, Bill (Mariah) Schuknecht, Jack (Amelia Strebe) Schuknecht, Matt (Marie) Sprader, and Christina (Nick) Klug Sprader; four great-grandchildren Ryan Schuknecht, Annie Schuknecht, Dominic Sprader and Josephine Sprader; sister-in-law, Veryl (Paul) Knopps, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Beatrice, husband Pete, son Tim and sisters Dorothy Larson and Marvel Styer.
The family wants to thank Mary and Scott Howard for their special support, of which the entire family is most grateful, and the staff of St. Croix Hospice, especially Aurora, Quinn and Grant. Also, with our greatest appreciation to the staff of The Neighbors of Dunn County for those that had a special relationship with Mom.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie WI. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. A lunch will be served following the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Menomonie Athletic Booster Club.