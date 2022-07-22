Hendrikson, Ruth.jpg

Ruth “Ruthie” Jean (Larson) Hendrikson passed away on Monday, February 28 at The Neighbors of Dunn County. Ruth was born on July 22, 1929 and was the third daughter of Roy and Beatrice (Harrington) Larson. She married Lynos “Pete” Hendrikson at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on September 11, 1950.  To this union three children were born – Timothy, Peggy and Kay.

Ruth attended Menomonie High School, graduated in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1968 and received her Masters in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1972.  She worked as a social worker for Dunn County and as an elementary and high school counselor for the Menomonie School District. Mom was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for 92 years where she taught Sunday School and was active on various committees. She was passionate about golf and spent countless hours in the stands cheering on the Menomonie High School and UW-Stout athletic teams.  She was a loyal supporter of the Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Vikings. She took great pride in following her grandchildren in their many endeavors. Her family was of the greatest importance to her and her strength, particularly during her challenges, and “moxie” will be forever cherished.

