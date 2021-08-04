Bloomer Ruth M. Hilger, age 94, passed away peacefully at Home Suite Home Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
Ruth was born on December 19, 1926 in Bloomer to Raymond and Lenora (Meier) Lane. Ruth married Harry Hilger on December 12, 1944 in Bloomer. Ruth was a devoted mother and farm wife. She worked as a secretary and a cook as well as several other odd jobs. She enjoyed watching her beloved Cubs, Wisconsin Badgers, the Packers and never missed a chance to go to the casino! Her happiest times were spent with her children and their families. There was nothing better than watching her grand and great-grandchildren succeed in their adventures in life.
She is survived her daughter: Bette (Raymond) Dejno of Chippewa Falls, WI; son: Jim (Susan) Hilger of Custer, WI; sisters-in-law: Jeanette Robertson of Bloomer, Cleo Lane of Eau Claire and Frances Lane of Bloomer; six grandchildren: Michelle (Eric) Hennes of Custer, WI, Kim (Paul) Klasinski of Plover, WI, Shawn Hilger of Boston, MA, Jeff (Shawnee) Dejno of Eau Claire, Melissa (Brett) Anderson of River Falls and Brenda Dejno of Chippewa Falls; and seven great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Lenora; husband: Harry; daughter-in-law: Roxanne Hilger; granddaughter: Kelly Hilger; great-granddaughter: Emory Anderson; sister: Alice Lane; brothers: Robert, James, Paul and infant John.
Funeral services will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM with a visitation from 12:00-2:00 PM at the funeral home before the service. Interment will be in the Bloomer Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com. In honor of Ruth, please wear your favorite sports team shirt to the service.
